Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 787,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

