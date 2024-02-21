Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 13,279 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,559. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $87.53. 16,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

