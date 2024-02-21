Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $100,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.7 %

RCL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. 184,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.