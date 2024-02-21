Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,225 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 151,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

