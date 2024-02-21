Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 197.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.1 %

HOG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

