Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vistra by 509.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after buying an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of VST traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 976,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

