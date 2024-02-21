Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.95 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 472.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 333,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.