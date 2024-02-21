Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.22 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,152. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

