Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 18,830 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 170,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

