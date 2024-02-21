Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 442.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,794 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Driven Brands worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,431. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

