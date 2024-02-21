Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 270.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5,992.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $6,962,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of OC traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.64. 71,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

