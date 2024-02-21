Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 4,420 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.49. 726,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $151.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

