Decred Price Hits $17.55 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.55 or 0.00034294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $278.53 million and $1.90 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00111547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006808 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,869,656 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

