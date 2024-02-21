Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $355.10. The stock had a trading volume of 872,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.26.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

