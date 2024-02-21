Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02), with a volume of 4408232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.28.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.