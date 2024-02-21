Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 2,981,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158,836. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

