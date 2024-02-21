Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,180,600 shares changing hands.
Demand Brands Stock Performance
Demand Brands Company Profile
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
