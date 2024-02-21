Desjardins Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

MFC opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.