Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.74 and traded as high as C$5.93. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 12,754 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$381.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.