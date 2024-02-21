Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

DEO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.36. 623,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,480. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.