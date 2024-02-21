Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $181.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

