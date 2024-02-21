DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 11,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

DiamondHead Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

