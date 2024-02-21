Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.0198983 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

