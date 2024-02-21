Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $434.42

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $434.42 and last traded at $430.67, with a volume of 1383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

