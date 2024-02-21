Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 98,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,674. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $54.80.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.