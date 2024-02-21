Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 310,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 77,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,967. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

