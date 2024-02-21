Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 27,345,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 116,426,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,964,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

