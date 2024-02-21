Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

IRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $70.27.

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,642,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,783,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

