Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

