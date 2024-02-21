dogwifhat Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $332.16 million and approximately $55.58 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.36049062 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $49,946,567.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.