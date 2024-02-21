Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.49. 344,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,193,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $1,198,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

