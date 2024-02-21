DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,060,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Up 0.4 %

DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.