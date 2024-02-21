Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,927. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average is $188.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

