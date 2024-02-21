Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Shares of ECC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.79.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
