Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

