Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QIPT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

QIPT stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

