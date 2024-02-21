EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SATS stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.