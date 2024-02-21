EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 5.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 56,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 630,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
EHang Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 445.88% and a negative return on equity of 235.31%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
