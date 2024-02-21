Eisler Capital US LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Eisler Capital US LLC grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,757,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 55.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,129. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,899,876.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,113,358 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.