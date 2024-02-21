Eisler Capital US LLC Buys Shares of 95,996 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,996 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000. Perficient comprises approximately 0.1% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Perficient by 300.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perficient by 40.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 170.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $66.88. 59,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile



Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.



