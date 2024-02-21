Eisler Capital US LLC Invests $394,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. 82,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $125.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.