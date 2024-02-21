Eisler Capital US LLC Invests $721,000 in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Global-e Online Price Performance

GLBE traded down $6.27 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 2,951,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.19. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.