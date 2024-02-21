Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 5.8%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.60 and last traded at $118.06. 303,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,301,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

