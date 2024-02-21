Eldorado Gold (ELD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
TSE ELD opened at C$15.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.83. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
