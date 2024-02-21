ELIS (XLS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $132,727.94

ELIS (XLS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $132,727.94 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0277718 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,582.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

