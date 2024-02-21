Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Up 2.7%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12). Approximately 3,707,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,449,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Empire Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £61.02 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.19.

Get Empire Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Empire Metals news, insider Shaun Bunn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,591.29). 19.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Metals Company Profile

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.