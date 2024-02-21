Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.3 %

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,314 ($16.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,515.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,608.87. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 1,254 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,242 ($28.23). The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,088.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.18) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

