Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Enel Chile Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.89.
Enel Chile Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
