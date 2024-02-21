Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Enel Chile Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enel Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 429.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

