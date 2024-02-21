Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.81 and traded as high as C$7.07. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 406,527 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

