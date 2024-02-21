Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 6,461,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,814,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

