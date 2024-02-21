Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$4.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 million. Enovix also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 4,423,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Enovix has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $13,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $14,910,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

